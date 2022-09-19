The race has narrowed for two seats on the Board of Trustees for Tehachapi Unified School District.
Area 5 had four candidates, but two say they’re no longer in the running, and one of three candidates in Area 6 said the same.
Although their names will likely be on the ballot because they changed their mind about running after Kern County's Elections Office deadline, Peter Franco and Lisa Lopez have dropped out of the race in Area 5, and Angie Cortes has dropped out in Area 6. Earlier, Erika Gunn dropped out of the Area 4 race.
Candidates in Area 2 — Ben Dewell, Cora Gutierrez and Cassandra Sweeney — and the remaining candidates in Area 4 — Dana Christensen and Deborah Du-Sorenson — were introduced in last week’s edition.
Candidates for Areas 5 and 6 were asked the same questions for this week, but all did not provide as much response.
Area 5, W. Wayne Cooper
An adjunct professor of chemistry at Bakersfield College, Cooper, 80, has lived in the district for 46 years. He said all three of his children attended and graduated from Tehachapi High. His son taught in the district for four years.
Cooper retired in June 2020 after 20-plus years of teaching, and previously spent nearly 30 years working in industry in areas of chemical research, environmental and government affairs, business and chemical process development. He earned a doctorate in chemistry.
“When I signed on as a candidate, there were no other candidates,” Cooper said. “It is said that it is not the bad people doing bad, but the good people doing nothing (that creates problems), so I signed up. I thought that maybe some of my experience might be useful and beneficial as a member of the board.
“I am an old-fashioned fellow who thinks that until the basics are mastered (reading, writing and arithmetic), the other areas of academia will suffer. I do not argue or debate to win, but to find a solution to whatever the problem might be in order to make life better for students and teachers alike. I hope voters of our community feel the same,” he said.
Area 5, Nathanael Benton Harbison
A home-builder and real estate agent, Harbison is 37, and has lived in the district for seven years. He was previously in the restaurant business and awarded eight National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation management certifications.
He said he has a “genuine desire to see our community grow and the lasting effects will be based on efficiently educated students.”
Politically, Harbison said he is an independent and nonpartisan.
“My personal or political stance has no bearing,” he said. “My duty as a trustee is student growth.”
Area 6, Paul Kaminski
Kaminski, a retired educator, will be 67 on election day. He has lived in the school district for 19 years and has master's degrees in reading and educational management from the University of La Verne.
He said he brings not only knowledge, but a personal investment in Tehachapi to his candidacy, adding that the district’s students, teachers, staff and parents deserve to be represented by board trustees that have the public interest in mind.
Kaminski’s experience with the district includes 11 years as a teacher (Golden Hills), 11-1/2 years as a vice principal (Cummings Valley, Golden Hills and Jacobsen Middle School), 7½ years as a principal, one year as interim superintendent and one year as secondary academic coach (JMS and Tehachapi High School). He retired from the district in June 2020.
“As interim superintendent, I gained experience in dealing with board members, the Kern County Superintendent of Schools office, setting board agendas, working with the city of Tehachapi, the Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council, the Salvation Army and others,” he said. “I have also been on the TUSD negotiating team for four years, and as interim superintendent, oversaw a restructuring of the teacher's salary schedule that that year gave 80 teachers a well-deserved 12.5 percent raise (and) made the district's salary schedule much closer in pay with Kern County districts.”
Although not running against an incumbent, Kaminski has been critical of the school board.
“The current board rarely has full discussions on important items,” he said. “Perhaps they already know how they are going to vote? This is not how a transparent board wanting to make an informed decision on important matters behaves. The board president doesn't ask for full discussion from or call on reticent trustees. They also rarely respond or direct the superintendent to respond to issues brought up in public comment that are not on that meeting's agenda.”
Kaminski is involved in the community as a past president and now president-elect of the Rotary Club of Tehachapi.
“Besides those key roles, I am active in community and youth services,” he said. These activities include delivering Meals on Wheels to local seniors, assisting in the 12 Days of Christmas food drive, awarding scholarships to local high school students, assisting in the development and the presentation of the Student Outstanding Achievement Recognition awards at JMS, delivering personalized books to TUSD kindergartners, serving as a counselor at Rotary youth leadership camps, helping deliver coats for the Salvation Army Coats for Kids drive and other activities.
“Since 1997, I have been a member of the Kern County Officials Association, officiating in basketball, baseball and football, with the latter sport the only one I am currently active in,” he said.
Area 6, J. Jeff Schulstad
Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. J. Jeff Schulstad is 55 years old, and has lived in Tehachapi since 2017. He retired from the Air Force and Nevada Air National Guard after 27 years of service. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia.
“I served my country my entire adult life, and felt compelled to volunteer to serve again at the community level,” said of his reason for becoming a candidate. “I was encouraged by friends and neighbors to consider running for the school board, and was convinced when I received a postal mailer advertising a need for candidates to step forward and run for multiple open positions.”
He has two teenagers attending Tehachapi High School. He said they have struggled to meet the challenges of the last two years.
“I want to set conditions to give all our students the best opportunity to effectively learn and develop into successful citizens for this country,” he said. “I want to enable support for the parents and address their concerns for their students' development.”
Schulstad said he believes he can be a leader in helping improve local schools.
“I also want to reach out and encourage the community to play a role in rebuilding our school programs and improve the TUSD to meet its true potential,” he said. “Bottom line, I want to help the students, the parents and the community take advantage of opportunities I know are out there to be tapped.”
When asked why voters should elect him, Schulstad offered a simple answer.
“The United States Air Force trusted me to lead, I think Tehachapi can trust me, too,” he said.
“As a commander at home station and in combat situations, I was entrusted to complete the required missions.
“While working within a staff, I have always been eager to work with a capable and organized team,” he added. “I have three years of directorate level experience in many management roles — personnel, budget, strategic and operational planning, and mission development. I have been trained to identify critical issues, outline objectives for action and design programs and processes to guide a motivated team toward desired goals.”
Schulstad said his leadership and team-building experience will help him succeed in representing the needs of the community, with a focus on the students and their parents.
Background
With four seats to be filled and no incumbents, voters in four newly created trustee areas of Tehachapi Unified School District will be asked to select school board members on Nov. 8.
The current school board approved a new method of selecting trustees during a redistricting process earlier this year and the new areas were approved by the Kern County Committee on School District Reorganization.
What this means is that only candidates who live in specific districts can run for the vacant seats — and only registered voters who live in the same district can vote for them. There are no incumbents because the four incumbents whose terms are expiring do not live in any of the trustee areas with seats set to be filled this year.
The district has seven trustee areas and areas 2, 5, 6 and 7 are up for election. Areas with seats up for election can be roughly described as: Area 2 — southern portion of Cummings Valley; Area 4 — southern portion of Golden Hills; Area 5 — southwestern portion of city of Tehachapi and southeastern Golden Hills; and Area 6 — Northeastern portion of city of Tehachapi and Sand Canyon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.