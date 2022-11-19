Briefs - After School Satan logo.jpg

The Satanic Temple’s request to use the Golden Hills Elementary School cafeteria for meetings was approved by Tehachapi Unified School District.

 Source: The Satanic Temple

News that a youth group called After School Satan Club has been approved to meet at Golden Hills Elementary School beginning Dec. 5 has triggered controversy in the Tehachapi area, with hundreds of comments on social media.

Administrators of the Tehachapi Raves and Rants Facebook group shut down comments overnight at least once so they could sleep. And the administrator of the Tehachapi Ask Facebook group decided to remove comments about the topic. The topic was also discussed in the Reopen Tehachapi Schools Facebook group.