November's Plane Crazy Saturday at the Mojave Air and Space Port Rutan Field will honor local aircraft enthusiast Al Hansen, according to Aerotech News.

Hansen was born in December 1930 and moved to Mojave in 1956 after his service in the U.S. Army. He was a general contractor, vintage aircraft re-builder, owner and collector. He first came to Mojave in 1947 with his father Dr. Homer Hansen and worked on the Hansen Wilderness Ranch north of Mojave. He was active in renting his aircraft for movie production work for 25 years.