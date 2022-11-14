November's Plane Crazy Saturday at the Mojave Air and Space Port Rutan Field will honor local aircraft enthusiast Al Hansen, according to Aerotech News.
Hansen was born in December 1930 and moved to Mojave in 1956 after his service in the U.S. Army. He was a general contractor, vintage aircraft re-builder, owner and collector. He first came to Mojave in 1947 with his father Dr. Homer Hansen and worked on the Hansen Wilderness Ranch north of Mojave. He was active in renting his aircraft for movie production work for 25 years.
His wife, Cathy Hansen, is president of the Mojave Transportation Museum, sponsor of Plane Crazy Saturday.
At 11 a.m. Saturday, a plaque honoring Hansen will be unveiled in Legacy Park and a flyover will take place at noon, weather permitting.
This month’s special presentation will be “Al Hansen Flying Adventures” in the MASP board room, following the ceremony in the park.
Additionally, Plane Crazy Saturday will be collecting unwrapped toys for the Mojave CHP – ChiP’s for Kids! Attendees are asked to bring an unwrapped toy to donate.
There will also be historic aircraft on display, and the Voyager Restaurant will open at 8 a.m.
