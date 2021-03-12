Tehachapi, CA (93561)

Today

Partly cloudy early, then mostly cloudy and windy this afternoon. High 54F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with a mixture of rain and snow developing overnight. Low near 35F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.