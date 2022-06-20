AltaOne Federal Credit Union has opened its newest branch in Tehachapi. The location has been christened the Tehachapi Tucker Road Branch and is in The Orchard Center at 665 Tucker Road. This is AltaOne’s second branch in Tehachapi.
Union Bank previously occupied the building, but left Tehachapi in 2020.
“We saw this as a unique opportunity to grow our presence in Tehachapi and provide improved financial services to our members and the business community,” said Jessica Davidson, Tehachapi Tucker Road branch manager. “Although we have had some supply chain issues with equipment and signage, we are open and ready to serve!”
AltaOne CEO Stephanie Sievers agreed.
“It’s a privilege for AltaOne to step up, fill a vacancy, and serve our local businesses,” she said. “We are committed to helping our communities grow and are thrilled to increase our investment in the amazing city of Tehachapi. I have enjoyed meeting so many wonderful people in Tehachapi and look forward to meeting many more during the All-American 4th of July Festival presented by AltaOne.”
The Tehachapi Tucker Road Branch offers a full array of business and personal banking and lending, including safe deposit boxes. A drive-up teller and an ATM are expected to be installed in the coming months. The branch is decorated in AltaOne’s brand colors of red, white and blue, with a feature wall image of the famous Tehachapi Loop railroad helix. The branch is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.
AltaOne has had an in-store branch at the Albertsons grocery store in Tehachapi since 2007. It will remain open as an express branch. Operating hours there are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday (except for 2 to 3 p.m.).
With the new Tehachapi Tucker Road Branch and the recent acquisition of the Ridgecrest North Branch, AltaOne now has 13 locations across Kern and Inyo counties.
— Claudia Elliott
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.