The city of Tehachapi has posted 108 new American flags throughout the downtown area in a display of patriotism that will remain in place through Veterans Day.
“We honor our military veterans and are a very patriotic city. We make sure the flags are on display along the parade route before the Memorial Day," City Manager Greg said in a news release. "It’s a small thing that we can do to pay tribute to this great country we live in and say thank you to those that sacrificed to give us our freedom."
Additionally, Tehachapi American Legion Post 221 is hosting the Memorial Day Parade, which begins at 10 a.m. Monday. The parade route runs east along F Street beginning at Mulberry Street and turns south on Mojave Street, ending at Central Park. A flag raising ceremony will take place at Central Park at 11 a.m.
The American flags on display are part of the Adopt-A-Flag Program, which allows for the sponsorship of a flag with a customized sticker on the light post on which it is displayed to recognize a family member or friend who served the country or show patriotism, the city news release said.
Call 822-2200, ext. 103 to sponsor a flag; applications are also at https://www.liveuptehachapi.com/DocumentCenter/View/5810/Adopt-A-flag-2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.