“You’re going to do what?"
That's what friends and relatives said when Bob and Patty Souza told of their intention to plant a vineyard and maybe someday open a tasting room on their recently purchased ranch in the Tehachapi Mountains in the 1990s.
Patty suggested that they should plant a vineyard, maybe even have a small tasting room. Upon hearing the idea, a local friend and neighbor said: “You two are really planning to plant vines, harvest and bottle, then open a tasting room, miles from town, at the end of a dirt road that goes to nowhere?"
And so the challenge was set for these two future vintners and in the spring of 2002, Bob and Patty took a five-acre portion of the ranch, hand dug 5,000 holes and against the advice of many, purchased root stock. With the help of nearly 50 volunteers, friends and relatives, they planted. In exchange for their volunteer help, many of the grape rows are still labeled today with the family names of those who planted them.
Love and persistence, along with a lot of viticultural research and study, followed. A few years later it paid off by bringing forth a successful first crush, and made it possible so that on July 4, 2008, the Souzas opened their newly constructed tasting room just a few feet from where their soon-to-be award-winning wine was grown. Their first crush produced a Primitivo Zinfandel Wine, which quickly sold out that opening weekend.
The rest is history, as they say; Bob and Patty’s success led to other vineyards being planted in the Cummings Valley area of the Tehachapi Mountains. Their adventure into wine making has led to five additional vineyards and tasting rooms in the area, and has given birth to Tehachapi being classified with the prestigious title of a wine region.
Recognizing this pioneering spirit, Bob and Patty Souza were honored this July 4 by current vineyard owners Mike Van Atta and Beth Hamilton. A special commemorative bottle featuring a Primitivo Reserve was created for the anniversary. The bottle label tells the Souza story that led to the founding of the wine industry in Tehachapi.
The Souzas were on hand to meet old friends and sign the label. The Tehachapi Wine and Cattle Company, as the tasting room is known today, has successfully continued the legacy. Van Atta and Hamilton have been winning countless awards for their many fine wines in the years since they purchased the vineyard. Their slogan for the anniversary celebration was “20 years the vines, 15 years the wines.”
