Planned training for new volunteers had to be rescheduled because members of the Central California Animal Disaster Team have been busy responding to emergencies related to recent floods in the Central Valley and Sierra Nevada foothill communities.

Training had been planned for March 11-12, but has been rescheduled to 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 14, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 16. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office will host the event at 1350 Norris Road, Bakersfield.

