Volunteers with the Central California Animal Disaster Team have been busy assisting in counties affected by floods, including shelters in Delano and Lake Isabella in Kern County and Porterville in Tulare County, spokesperson Jeff Kermode said.
But the organization also needs more volunteers and wants to remind those interested of a training opportunity coming up in April.
Training will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 16. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office will host the event at 1350 Norris Road, Bakersfield.
Volunteers are always needed to assist with animal evacuation and emergency sheltering, Kermode said. Due to the amount of time invested in training that strives to meet FEMA standards, this is the only training event for new volunteers offered in Tulare and Kern counties. After initial training, continuing education is scheduled throughout the year.
“During the last 10 years, CCADT has responded to 42 wildfires and has helped save thousands of animals, primarily during wildfires season,” Naomi E. Tobias, founder and chief executive officer, said in a new release.
Over the past years, wildfires have become more prevalent throughout California. Last year, CCADT volunteers from Kern County responded to the Oak Fire in Mariposa County which became the worst in the county's history. In September, they also responded to the Fork Fire in Madera County. Hundreds of animals were evacuated and provided a safe haven until evacuation orders were lifted and pet owners were able to return home.
People may register for the training on the CCADT website, ccadt.org.
