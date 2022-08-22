With only incumbents filing for election to three seats on the Tehachapi City Council, a special meeting of that body was called for Tuesday, Aug. 23, to determine a course of action.
For District 1, the only candidate was Phil Smith. For District 4, the only candidate was Joan Pogon-Cord. And for District 5, the only candidate was Susan Wiggins.
According to the agenda, city staff recommended that the council reappoint the three candidates to save the city the cost of an election (about $30,000).
The meeting is set to take place at 5 p.m. in Tehachapi City Hall Annex, 117 S. Robinson St.
Because the meeting was held after the deadline for the edition, the council’s decision will be reported in a coming edition and online at TehachapiNews.com.
Other races
After extensions for some races, the filing period for the Nov. 8 election for seats on local boards has closed, according to the Kern County Elections Office.
Two individuals filed for election to multiple seats on local district boards. An Elections Office representative said if an individual is elected to more than one seat they will have to make a choice following the election and will not be able to serve in more than one position. If this results in a vacancy on a board, the agency will have to decide how to fill the vacancy.
School board
In the Tehachapi Unified School District, there will be an election for each of the four new by-trustee area seats, with a total of 13 people filing for election. In each trustee area only registered voters who live in that area will vote with the top vote-getter in each trustee area winning.
Information from that office as of Monday, Aug. 22, showed the following:
Tehachapi Unified School District:
Area 2 — Ben Dewell, Cora Gutierrez and Cassandra Sweeney are candidates.
Area 4 – Dana Christensen, Deborah Du-Sorenson and Erika Gunn are candidates.
Area 5 – W. Wayne Cooper, Peter Franco, Nathanael Benton Harbison and Lisa Lopez are candidates.
Area 6 – Angie Cortes, Paul Kaminski and J. Jeff Schulstad are candidates.
Water district board
Elections in the Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District are by division, requiring candidates to live in a specific area. However, election is at large, meaning all registered voters in the district gets to vote for each division.
Information from that office as of Monday, Aug. 22, showed the following:
Division 1 – Joseph B. Sasia is the only candidate. Incumbent Kathy Cassil did not file.
Division 3 – Nathanael Benton Harbison and Delbert Jones are candidates; incumbent James Pack did not file.
Division 5 – Incumbent Robert Schultz, Ben Dewell and Joel Peel are candidates.
Healthcare district board
In the Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District there are only three candidates with three full-term seats to be filled, so it appears there will not be an election.
Incumbents Duane Moats and Mike Nixon filed for election, along with Lydia Chaney. Incumbent Christine Sherrill did not file.
Community services districts
Four area community services districts have seats to fill this year
Bear Valley Community Services District, three full-term seats:
Incumbent Terry Quinn filed along with Geva Frevert, Martin Hernandez, Leana Mitchell and Jerry Pittenger. The top three vote-getters will win seats.
Incumbent Greg Hahn did not file and there was no incumbent in the third seat.
Golden Hills Community Services District, two full-term seats:
Both incumbents John C. Buckley and Marilyn White have filed, along with Connor Harris and Scott Wyatt.
Mountain Meadows Community Services District:
Four individuals have filed. An Elections Office representative on Monday was unable to say how many positions are to be filled. All four candidates indicated they are incumbents. They are James Faber, Manuel M. Jaramillo, Nathaniel Mitchell and Sheridan Nicholas.
Stallion Springs Community Services District, three full-term seats:
Incumbent Ben Dewell and Neil Record are candidates. Incumbent Barry Leslie did not file.
More information
Information about candidates and local measures on the Nov. 8 ballot will be published in upcoming editions. Election information is online at KernVote.com.
