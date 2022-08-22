Election - council candidates.jpg

Only the three incumbents — Phil Smith, Joan Pogon-Cord and Susan Wiggins — filed for seats on the Tehachapi City Council, so they are likely to be appointed at a special meeting of the council at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

 Courtesy of city of Tehachapi

With only incumbents filing for election to three seats on the Tehachapi City Council, a special meeting of that body was called for Tuesday, Aug. 23, to determine a course of action.

For District 1, the only candidate was Phil Smith. For District 4, the only candidate was Joan Pogon-Cord. And for District 5, the only candidate was Susan Wiggins.

