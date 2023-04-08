The California Fish and Game Commission is expected to finalize changes in the state Fish and Game Code that would create a Tehachapi Rocky Mountain Elk Hunt Zone at its meeting in Fresno April 19-20. Among other changes, the change would allow a general methods hunt with tag allowances set at 5 bull and antlerless animals in the Tejon Rocky Mountain Elk Management Unit.

At a meeting in December, the commission noted an awareness that the number of elk and human conflicts in the Tehachapi area has grown and ordered publication of the regulation. The state agency is also concerned that the growing Tehachapi herd, introduced from Yellowstone National Park around 1967, will continue to expand its range and hybridize with the native Tule elk, a species not found elsewhere. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife also hopes to better balance the elk-cow ratio.