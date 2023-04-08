The California Fish and Game Commission is expected to finalize changes in the state Fish and Game Code that would create a Tehachapi Rocky Mountain Elk Hunt Zone at its meeting in Fresno April 19-20. Among other changes, the change would allow a general methods hunt with tag allowances set at 5 bull and antlerless animals in the Tejon Rocky Mountain Elk Management Unit.
At a meeting in December, the commission noted an awareness that the number of elk and human conflicts in the Tehachapi area has grown and ordered publication of the regulation. The state agency is also concerned that the growing Tehachapi herd, introduced from Yellowstone National Park around 1967, will continue to expand its range and hybridize with the native Tule elk, a species not found elsewhere. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife also hopes to better balance the elk-cow ratio.
Public comments came from hunters and representatives of hunting organizations who expressed support for the proposed changes. No one spoke against the changes.
In September 2022, Matt Vickery of Grimmway Farms told members of the committee that elk have entered its fields in the Cummings and Brite Valleys in recent years, resulting in the loss of hundreds of thousands of dollars in property — in part because the intrusion of the animals into areas where organic vegetables are grown means the loss of the crop because of food safety regulations.
Robert Schultz, whose family has farming and ranching operations in the same area, said elk were not a problem for about 50 years after they were introduced. Without management, though, he said he believes the herd has grown beyond what can be managed by the natural ecosystem.
Vickery said Grimmway has worked with DFW staff and implemented non-lethal exclusion and deterrence tactics, including building more than two miles of eight-foot tall elk fence in strategic areas. He also noted that the company has submitted wildlife incident reports over the last few years, including requests for depredation permits — which he said have not been granted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.