A spring weather front brought a combination of rain, sleet and snow to the Tehachapi Valley on Thursday night and Friday morning.
Nighttime temperatures in Tehachapi were reported to be in the mid-30s on Thursday, and slightly lower in the surrounding mountain regions.
The city of Tehachapi experienced rain, while the slightly higher elevations of Golden Hills had light snowfall, and Stallion Springs received some sleet mixed with rain.
Bear Valley Springs had rain and light snow flurries Thursday night. By mid-morning Friday, the higher elevations of Alpine and Bear Valley springs had measurable amounts of snow sticking to the ground.
By noon Friday, the weather front pushed eastward, leaving broken clouds in the city and low-hanging clouds over the mountains. It was dry for the most part, but as the day warmed, ground fog developed in many parts of the Tehachapi Valley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.