Tehachapi never looked so good!
Old barns, wild horses and even an alleyway captured the imagination of artists from around the country whose work was on display July 22-24 in the Tehachapi Arts Commission’s second annual show and sale at the Aspen Builders Activity Center.
Most of the work included familiar scenes in and around Tehachapi. Other work featured locales in east Kern County and aviation themes.
The show kicked off with a sold-out VIP reception on Friday night. Proceeds from the reception will help fund public art, specifically a sculpture to be installed at Ollie Mountain Sports Park
Sculptor Dwight Dreyer donated his time to design a life-size bronze statue of a young girl on a skateboard. A half-size model was on display during the show. Dreyer noted that Jane Scrivner, daughter of Zack and Christina Scrivner, was the model for the work. He added that fundraising is ongoing because it will cost about $50,000 to cast the sculpture. Dreyer is chairman of the Tehachapi Arts Commission.
Four of the works on display won prizes. Best of Show went to Charles Muench for his “Bear Mountain Overlook.” Junn Roc took the Best Landscape prize for his depiction of the covered bridge at Stallion Springs. Jennifer Burgan’s painting of the interior of Kohnen’s Bakery took the Best Urban Painting award. And Debra Holladay won the Best Still Life award.
A total of 39 artists were represented in the show. A few live locally, but most are from other areas of California or other states. A number of the artists traveled to Tehachapi in May to begin paintings reflecting the beauty and unique surroundings of Tehachapi. After returning home, they completed their paintings and submitted the finished work to be juried for the show.
Pat Doody, a member of the commission, said the 2022 show attracted national media attention with sponsorships from Western Art Collector, International Artist and American Art Collector.
The Tehachapi Arts Commission is part of the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council with a mission to establish the area as a destination for representational fine artists and collectors.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
