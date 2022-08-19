Ashley Whitmore, general services director for the city of Tehachapi, is the latest member of the TehachaPod team, according to Key Budge, community engagement manager.
TehachaPod, launched in March 2020, is the city’s podcast, covering a variety of topics including the issues, topics, history, lifestyle and happenings in Tehachapi.
“We need to have a female presence on the podcast and Ashley has done a great job as a guest and co-host,” Budge said. “What is most important is that our guests are very comfortable having a conversation with her.”
Whitmore was twice a guest on the show providing updates on the city departments she manages, including the Tehachapi Municipal Airport, Budge noted. She was invited to sit in as a co-host earlier this year for the special S.T.O.L. aviation event podcast. And most recently, she filled in for Budge, joining Clare Scotti for the weekly Wine and Brewery Entertainment Update show.
“When I look at our demographics at who is listening and following the city of Tehachapi, our social media audience is more than 60 percent female,” Budge said. “When we launched the podcast two and a half years ago, we started with (City Manager) Greg Garrett, (Assistant City Manager) Corey Costelloe and me as the hosts. The podcast continues to evolve as we get community input and now it's time to remove the term ‘guest host’ and bring Ashley in on a regular basis.”
TehachaPod is a free podcast available on most podcasting platforms.
