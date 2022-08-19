Briefs - TehachaPod - Ashley.jpg

 Courtesy of the city of Tehachapi

Ashley Whitmore, general services director for the city of Tehachapi, is the latest member of the TehachaPod team, according to Key Budge, community engagement manager.

TehachaPod, launched in March 2020, is the city’s podcast, covering a variety of topics including the issues, topics, history, lifestyle and happenings in Tehachapi.