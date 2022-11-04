Veterans will be honored in a number of ways in the Tehachapi area this week, including at a revival of the popular Veterans Assembly at Tehachapi High School to be held on Thursday, Nov. 10.
THS Principal Cristy Libatique said the school is excited to welcome local veterans back for the assembly.
“This long-standing tradition of honoring our community members who have served or are active in the armed forces will return after a brief hiatus since 2019,” the principal said.
The event is sponsored by the high school student body. Adviser Heidi Skeels said the event is held the day before Veterans Day since Nov. 11 is a school holiday.
All veterans are invited to attend and are asked to arrive in the office at the high school, 801 Dennison Road, between 12:50 and 1:20 p.m. Refreshments will be available and veterans will be escorted to the assembly at 1:30 p.m.
“Veterans are welcome to attend and we hope to have a small donation for the Kern County Honor Flight organization,” Skeels said.
For more information contact her by email, hskeels@tehachapiusd.com.
Veterans Day events
Tehachapi’s traditional Veterans Day ceremony at Philip Marx Central Park has been expanded upon in recent years through the involvement of American Legion Post 221, the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District and other organizations.
Events in the park begin at 10 a.m. and include celebrations of local heroes as well as live reenactments, authentic military vehicles and a kid’s bootcamp course.
Colors will be posted at 11 a.m. by the American Legion Riders, followed by the national anthem sung by Christina Scrivner.
All activities will stop at 11:11 a.m. in memory of the moment of the signing of the ceasefire, or armistice, to end World War I on Nov. 11, 1918. A prayer will then be led by Col. Wes Clare, USAF Ret., pastor of St. Jude in the Mountains Anglican Church.
Food will be available for purchase, including Kiki’s Tacos, along with booths offering information and resources for veterans and their families.
An event to honor veterans in Bear Valley Springs is also planned but details were not available at the time of this publication.
Brunch, film at VFW
Tehachapi Mountain VFW Post 5948 has a Veterans Day brunch and movie weekend planned at the VFW building, 221 W. Tehachapi Blvd.
At 10 a.m. on Nov. 11 an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast will be served free to veterans, members, first responders and their families. And at 11 a.m. on Nov. 12, a pancake breakfast will be available to all community members, while supplies last.
Also free and showing in the back hall at the VFW will be the film "Top Gun: Maverick," at 1 p.m. Nov. 11 and at 4 p.m. Nov. 12. Popcorn and drinks will be available for purchase and free hot dogs will be served on Nov. 11 only (sponsored by Theresa Mann & Co., Realtor, and the California Hot Dog Company).
‘SOS’ breakfast at Red House BBQ
Red House BBQ, 426 E. Tehachapi Blvd., is offering a special “SOS” Veterans Day breakfast starting at 9 a.m. Nov. 11. The $5 breakfast reminiscent of military fare will be served while supplies last.
Owner Mano Lujan said there will be no substitutions but every penny raised will go to a veterans charity. Plus, veterans and active duty military members will get the breakfast free, along with cake.
“With limited indoor seating, we ask that the inside dining room stay reserved for our vets,” Lujan said. “This has become a Red House BBQ tradition every Veterans Day.”
Veterans Golf Tournament
The Oak Tree Men’s Golf Club’s Veterans Golf Tournament will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12, beginning at 9 a.m. Open to the first 72 players (men and women) who sign up by Nov. 8. Sign up at the Pro Shop. For information call Ned Harris at 661-342-2573.
Dianne Griffin said that prior to the start of the tournament, the golfers will honor all the veterans in attendance.
“There are several of us, my husband and I included,” Griffin said. “There is also a Gold Star family who usually plays as well. I’m proud to say that the people of BVS are great supporters of our veterans throughout the year.”
Appreciation barbecue
A veterans appreciation barbecue will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at Grace Fellowship, 326 E. Tehachapi Blvd., across from The Shed.
All veterans and their families and friends are invited. The free meal will be freshly grilled hamburgers and hot dogs with trimmings, homemade side dishes and desserts, chips and beverages.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.