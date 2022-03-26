Do you have an idea to improve safety for pedestrians, bicyclists and others who make their way around town under their own power?
If so, the city of Tehachapi would like to hear from you. A public workshop has been scheduled for 5 p.m. March 30 to explain the program and seek input. The workshop will be held in the Tehachapi Police Department Community Room, 220 W. C St.
Jay Schlosser, development services director for the city, said some of the ideas for past projects have come from community suggestions at similar meetings.
A total of $8,577,640 has been awarded to fund projects in the city through the state’s Active Transportation Program. Schlosser said the program was created in 2013 and encourages increased use of active modes of transportation — such as biking and walking.
At a meeting of the Tehachapi City Council on March 21, he noted that the city has been successful in winning competitive grants and completing a range of projects including:
• Valley Boulevard Bike Path, Phase II
• SRTS Gap Closure Project
• Rail Corridor Pedestrian Safety Improvement Project
• Cherry Lane Southside Sidewalk Improvements
• SRTS Snyder Avenue Gap Closure project
Next to be completed will be the Dennison Road Bicycle/Pedestrian Corridor Improvement Project, with a budget of $2,436,640. This project will greatly improve safety near Tehachapi High School, just as the Snyder Avenue project completed last year has improved the area near Jacobsen Middle School.
“The main goals of ATP are to increase the proportion of trips accomplished by biking and walking as well as the safety and mobility of non-motorized users,” Schlosser said in a report to the council. “One of the features most advantageous to the city is that communities qualifying as ‘disadvantaged’ can receive 100 percent grant funds with no matching funds required.” He said the city qualifies as “disadvantaged.”
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
