The Kern County Public Health Services Department on Nov. 30 issued an advisory that Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza — commonly called bird flu — has been detected in a wild bird in Kern County, as well as 36 other California counties. 

The disease is found in some populations of wild waterfowl that can infect chickens, turkeys, pheasants, quail, ducks, geese and guinea fowl, as well as a wide variety of other domesticated and wild birds, officials noted. Once AI is introduced into domestic avian populations, subsequent spread is normally caused by domestic bird-to-bird contact or through contact with contaminated people, feed or equipment. 