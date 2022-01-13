Bakersfield Police Department officers arrested a Tehachapi man Thursday on suspicion of a number of charges in connection with their investigation into a stolen vehicle.
BPD officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle reported stolen around 11:43 p.m. Wednesday near Highway 58 and H Street in Bakersfield.
Mykel Isaac, 27, of Tehachapi, failed to yield to officers, leading them on an hourlong pursuit through northeast Bakersfield, including Oildale, which was also followed by a Kern County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, according to a BPD news release.
After determining the pursuit was creating a public safety risk, officers relied on the helicopter to follow Isaac, who “continued to operate the vehicle with a disregard for other motorists' safety, including traveling at excessive speed in the opposite lanes of travel on numerous streets and highways,” the release stated.
Isaac was taken into custody around 12:47 a.m. in the area of Washington Street at East Truxtun Avenue.
Officers located tools used in the theft of catalytic converters, methamphetamine and auto theft tools in the vehicle, the release stated.
Isaac, who was on parole as an AB 109 early release non-violent offender, was arrested on suspicion of felony evading with disregard for public safety, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, possession of burglary tools, auto theft and possession of narcotics paraphernalia, according to the release. He was transported and booked into the Kern County jail.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.
