The final environmental impact report/ environmental impact statement for the California High-Speed Rail Authority's route from Bakersfield to Palmdale will be presented to the authority's board of directors on Wednesday and Thursday.
You can find the agenda here: https://hsr.ca.gov/2021/08/08/august-18-19-board-of-directors-meeting/
According to the authority, the Bakersfield to Palmdale section will connect the Central Valley to the Antelope Valley. The 80-mile corridor will go through or near the communities of Edison, Tehachapi, Rosamond, Lancaster and Palmdale with proposed stations in Bakersfield and at the Palmdale Transportation Center.
An authority news release said the route will:
• Provide a new link between Central and Southern California and the statewide transportation network.
• Connect Bakersfield and Palmdale with an approximately 30-minute high-speed rail trip.
• Cross some of the most complicated terrain along the statewide system, requiring innovative engineering.
The EIR/EIS can be found at: https://hsr.ca.gov/programs/environmental-planning/project-section-environmental-documents-tier-2/bakersfield-to-palmdale-draft-environmental-impact-report-environmental-impact-statement/
For information on the Palmdale Station go to: https://hsr.ca.gov/high-speed-rail-in-california/station-communities/palmdale/
