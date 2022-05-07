The Kern County Elections Division said ballots for the June 7 Statewide Direct Primary Election will be mailed out between May 9 and 13. If voters have not received their ballot by May 17, they should contact the Elections office at 661-868-3590 or email at elections@kerncounty.com.
Voters who plan to vote in person at the polls on Election Day will need to surrender their mail ballot to vote regularly. This is to ensure that a voter does not vote twice. If a voter does not surrender their mail ballot, they will have to vote provisionally, according to the elections division.
People who want to be a poll worker can go to KernVote.com/PollWorkers.
For the June 7 primary, this is a two-card ballot because of the number of candidates running in the statewide races.
In addition to mailing their ballots back to the election office, voters may return their ballots by using one of the official ballot drop boxes available throughout the county. A list of ballot drop box locations is available at KernVote.com/ElectionInformation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.