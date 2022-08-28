How much water has the Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District banked underground in the Cummings and Tehachapi basins?
And should the board of directors set a limit for future extractions?
These are among questions explored by the board in recent meetings and after further discussion at a board meeting Aug. 17, General Manager Tom Neisler was directed to bring a proposal for safeguarding banked water supplies to the board’s next regular meeting. The meeting is set for 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
The district is the watermaster for three basins — Brite, Cummings and Tehachapi. Recent discussion concerns only the latter two as the Brite Basin, where the district’s Jacobsen Reservoir (Brite Lake) holds water imported from the State Water Project, is considered full.
Neisler told directors in a staff report that no management plan has been implemented for Brite Basin, but as demands increase the district plans to prepare a plan to present to the Kern County Superior Court.
A court decision to establish various rights and other elements of managing groundwater is commonly referred to as adjudication. Of 515 groundwater basins statewide, only 26 are adjudicated and the three local basins are among them. Because they were first adjudicated in the early 1970s, the local basins are not subject to the 2014 Sustainable Groundwater Management Act.
And although the water district also worked to import water — bringing the first water from the SWP to Jacobsen Reservoir (Brite Lake) in 1973 — in recent years the reliability of imported water delivery has diminished.
According to data provided to directors at their July meeting, ten year averages of the district’s banked water amount to 6,977 acre feet in Tehachapi Basin and 9,971 acre feet in Cummings Basin.
Banked water sale
This year, the district allowed a sale of 3,000 acre feet of its banked water to Grimmway Farms, 1,076 acre feet of its banked water to Bear Valley Community Services District and 372 acre feet of its banked water to Stallion Springs Community Services District. In the case of the latter two transactions, the purpose was to allow those districts to increase their owned banked water reserves. In the case of Grimmway, the board appeared to be responding to the farming company’s need for more water than the district was otherwise able to sell due to only a 5 percent allocation from the SWP this year.
At the time, Neisler said that he supported the sale of the banked water to help the farming company but would not expect the district to continue the practice in future years if SWP deliveries continue to be short.
Those banked water transactions, and continued pleas from two of the district’s largest M&I (municipal and industrial) customers to be more involved in planning, appear to have triggered the recent review of the district’s banked water supply.
Safeguarding supply
Neisler provided information about banked balances in July and President Robert Schultz appointed directors Jonathan Hall and Rick Zanutto to an ad hoc committee to meet with staff and consider options for safeguarding sufficient banked water supplies.
According to the report Neisler provided at the August meeting, the committee recommended setting minimum quantities (to be banked) for a five-year period and then reevaluating them every five years — as opposed to an annual review.
“The intent of a minimum balance is to ensure that banked water is available to supplement surface water supplies in the event of a catastrophe,” Neisler said. Surface water within the district means imported water. A catastrophe, Neisler said, might be something (such as a major earthquake) that would necessitate a multi-year interruption of SWP supplies.
The board directed Neisler to prepare a resolution for board consideration to establish minimum banked water reserve quantities of 3,750 acre feet in Tehachapi Basin and 6,750 acre feet in Cummings Basin.
The board has not previously established a minimum water reserve requirement.
In a presentation in March, Neisler said long-term reliability and delivery have decreased since the district first began importing water and expectations are that trends will continue.
The district contracts for a total of 19,300 acre feet of water, but the actual amount of water it will be able to import is tied to how much water the Department of Water Resources makes available to SWP contractors and in drought years the allocation is always at risk.
Although the DWR estimates the long-term reliability of the SWP at an average of 58 percent per year, Neisler said that hasn’t been true for more than 20 years.
The actual long-term average is about 48 percent, he said. And the district’s goal is not the contract amount, but 10,000 acre feet per year (which is also the maximum capacity of the district’s importation system).
In order to meet the goal, the district needs an allocation of no less than 51.8 percent.
Over the past five years, what is called the Table A allocation has hit or exceeded that mark only twice — in 2017 and 2018 when the district received allocations of 85 percent and 75 percent, respectively. This year’s 5 percent allocation yielded about 500 acre feet of imported water.
In addition to whatever share of imported water the district may bank, it takes credit for what it calls return flow, meaning some part of irrigation water that is believed to return to the basin.
