Jacobsen Reservoir TCCWD.jpeg

Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District stores some imported water in Jacobsen Reservoir, also known as Brite Lake. But it also banks water in the ground. The district is considering how much water it needs to keep underground for potential emergencies.

 Courtesy of TCCWD

How much water has the Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District banked underground in the Cummings and Tehachapi basins?

And should the board of directors set a limit for future extractions?