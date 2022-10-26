The 14-year-old Tehachapi boy killed Oct. 24 while riding his bicycle on Tucker Road has been identified as Kaedin Marsalis Duncan Averrios Smith. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be under the direction of Wood Family Funeral Service.
A number of efforts are underway to raise funds to help his family. Among these are a gofundme page and a barbecue sponsored by Red House BBQ.
Mano Lujan of RedHouse BBQ canceled a Native American Night he had planned and instead will hold a tri-tip barbecue in the parking lot of The Shed on East Tehachapi Boulevard from 11 a.m. until sold out.
"We will be raising money for Kaedin's family," Lujan said. "This tragic loss has our whole community saddened."
In addition to selling tri-tip sandwiches, there will be a donation bucket for those who would like to make cash donations, he noted. The barbecue will be set up for cash or credit card payment with all profits donated to the family.
"Albertsons has very generously donated all of the tri-tip," Lujan said. "We are really trying for volume on this fundraiser so, instead of me grilling it out in front, we will be smoking the trip so that we can prepare a very large amount all at the same time and really speed up the line."
Smoked tri-tip sandwiches served with a bag of chips and soda or bottle water will be $15.
"We are preparing to sell a few hundred sandwiches," he said. "Let's all do what we can to help this family out. We take care of our own here. Many people say how great it is here and how nice our community members are. Well, let's show them how we do it."
The go-fund-me page was set up by Randall Kam who set a goal of raising $30,000 for the family. By Wednesday afternoon the balance raised was more than $21,000. To donate go to bit.ly/3W3YGxo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.