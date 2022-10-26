Kaedin gofundme.jpeg

A barbecue and gofundme account are among community fundraising efforts underway for Kaedin Marsalis Duncan Averrios Smith, the 14-year-old killed in an accident on his bicycle on Oct. 14.

 Courtesy of the family, via gofundme.com

The 14-year-old Tehachapi boy killed Oct. 24 while riding his bicycle on Tucker Road has been identified as Kaedin Marsalis Duncan Averrios Smith. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be under the direction of Wood Family Funeral Service.

A number of efforts are underway to raise funds to help his family. Among these are a gofundme page and a barbecue sponsored by Red House BBQ.