Black Bear sightings in rural areas around Tehachapi have increased lately.

 CDFW

Increased bear sightings have been reported in rural areas around Tehachapi including Bear Valley Springs, Golden Hills and Stallion Springs.

In BVS, a resident posted a photo of a door which had been damaged by a bear. The door was to a shed where garbage was stored. Bears have been spotted by cameras at night and in the daytime near homes.