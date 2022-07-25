Increased bear sightings have been reported in rural areas around Tehachapi including Bear Valley Springs, Golden Hills and Stallion Springs.
In BVS, a resident posted a photo of a door which had been damaged by a bear. The door was to a shed where garbage was stored. Bears have been spotted by cameras at night and in the daytime near homes.
Bears have been spotted in many areas of Golden Hills including Golden Highlands, West Golden Hills and the Golden Hills Nature Preserve.
And at the July 19 meeting of the Stallion Springs Community Services District board, Police Chief Gary Crowell mentioned bear sightings and advised people to leave them alone.
Increased numbers of Black Bears around populated areas has been noted throughout California, apparently due to the drought.
To avoid problems with bears — which may lead to the bear having to be killed — the California Department of Fish and Wildlife advises residents to keep trash, recycling and compost in secure bins and not put trash out until the morning of collection. Cleaning garbage and recycling bins with bleach or ammonia may also help keep bears away.
Residents are also advised not to feed any wildlife, to pick up ripe fruit that falls off trees and to keep a safe distance from bears.
More information about Black Bears and safety is available online at bit.ly/3S2ER7q.
