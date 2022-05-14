Jay Carlyn's May 6 resignation resulted in a vacancy on the Bear Valley Community Services District's board of directors.
As is typical when a vacancy occurs, staff prepared a recommendation for a process of appointing someone to fill the seat for the remainder of the term, or until the first Friday in December, following the Nov. 8 general election.
If the timeframe was different, the board could call for a special election. But no election could occur any earlier than November.
According to a staff report, if the board does not appoint a new director or call for a special election within 60 days of the effective date of resignation, the Kern County Board of Supervisors may appoint someone to fill the vacancy.
Seven times since 2011 the board has filled a vacancy by appointment. But two votes at the board’s May 12 meeting resulted in deadlocks.
Two seats are up for election in November, in addition to Carlyn’s now-vacant seat. Incumbents in those positions are President Greg Hahn and Terry Quinn. The terms for John Grace and Charles Jensen end in 2024.
The board heard from an audience member, Geva Frevert, who said she believes there is such a short time before the election that the board should not make an appointment.
Grace and Jensen concurred, apparently concerned that a person appointed might have an unfair advantage if they were able to run as an incumbent in the November election.
Grace made a motion, seconded by Jensen, not to fill the position and to ask the Board of Supervisors not to make an appointment. The motion failed on a 2-2 vote with Hahn and Quinn opposed.
Quinn then made a motion, seconded by Hahn, to move forward with a process to fill the vacancy. That motion also failed on a 2-2 vote, with Grace and Jensen opposed.
No further action on the matter was attempted. General Manager Bill Malinen said the board still has time to consider moving forward to fill the position before the Board of Supervisors might become involved.
According to the Kern County Elections Office, the filing period for the three seats coming up for election in November will open on July 18 and close on Aug. 12.
—Claudia Elliott
