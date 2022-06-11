The Board of Directors of Bear Valley Community Services District is exploring the possibility of asking voters to approve increases to its police and gate special taxes in November.
According to information the district has published on its informational website, TheBVExchange.com, directors began addressing structural deficiencies within the CSD four years ago when each of its enterprise (utility) funds was nearing insolvency. At the time water, sewer and solid waste rates had been the same for 11 to 14 years, respectively.
The funds were stabilized after rate studies were conducted and increased rates were proposed and implemented.
Since then, the board has reviewed the district’s special revenue funds, including those that fund road maintenance, police and the community’s gate.
A $340 per parcel roads assessment, unchanged since it was set in 1996, funds road maintenance. And because water mains run beneath the roads the district plans to review the roads assessment after analyzing and prioritizing the underlying water system.
The board has asked the community to weigh in on options for increasing taxes that fund police and gate services and is expected to make a decision on potential ballot measures on July 14.
By then directors will have results of a poll to be conducted between July 1 and July 8.
An $80 per parcel police special tax was enacted in 1996 and a $75 per parcel gate special tax was enacted in 2006; the amounts have not changed.
More information is available online at thebvexchange.com/special-taxes.
