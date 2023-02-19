Mountain Lion Map.jpg

This map shows movement of a male and female mountain lion in and around Bear Valley Springs.

 Courtesy of UC Davis, Drayer Wildlife Health Center

If mountain lion researchers associated with the University of California, Davis, want to access areas of Bear Valley Springs for their study, it looks like they will have to write a letter making such a request of the board of directors of the Bear Valley Community Services District.

According to a scenario laid out by the chairperson of the district’s Administration Committee, the committee would then be able to assess what value such a study might have for the district and also the fiscal impact to the district and how related costs would be covered. At that point, the possibility of placing a related item on a future board agenda could be considered.