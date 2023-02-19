If mountain lion researchers associated with the University of California, Davis, want to access areas of Bear Valley Springs for their study, it looks like they will have to write a letter making such a request of the board of directors of the Bear Valley Community Services District.
According to a scenario laid out by the chairperson of the district’s Administration Committee, the committee would then be able to assess what value such a study might have for the district and also the fiscal impact to the district and how related costs would be covered. At that point, the possibility of placing a related item on a future board agenda could be considered.
Committee Chair Charles Jensen outlined the scenario after consideration by the committee at its Feb. 15 meeting. In addition to Jensen, who also is vice president of the CSD’s board of directors, community volunteers Judith Cagle and Richard Bissell took part in the committee discussion. The committee took no action.
The matter was referred to the committee by the CSD board at its Jan. 12 meeting. Donald Davis, the district’s legal counsel, had presented a licensing agreement to allow researchers to access district lands, particularly the large open spaces to the north and west of most residential development for the study.
Winston Vickers, the director and lead wildlife veterinarian at the university’s Drayer Wildlife Health Center, oversees the mountain life research project and participated in Jan. 12 board meeting by telephone.
Directors learned that researchers use bait — often road-kill deer in a cage trap — in areas where they have detected mountain lions so the animals can be captured briefly to allow biologists to collect samples for genetics and health and disease assessment. Animals are also fitted with a GPS collar and released at the same site after about an hour.
Discussion by the district board included concern that Davis had spent billable hours drafting the licensing agreement without board direction and that the district did not have a letter requesting access from the university.
“I am sympathetic to the plight of the mountain lion,” Jensen said at the Administration Committee meeting. But he said he believes the proposal began improperly in a closed door session and should have been handled differently.
“It should have been presented by Dr. Vickers or someone from his organization, then a discussion item,” Jensen said. “Do we even go forward spending money on legal, staff hours … what do we get back in return?”
Jensen also expressed concern about the impact of the study on the grazing lands the district leases to a local rancher. And at the board meeting in January he read news reports of mountain lion attacks.
Vickers did not immediately respond to a question by email as to whether he will continue to pursue access to BVS lands.
At the committee meeting, a few BVS residents spoke in favor of allowing the study. One woman suggested a presentation to the larger community.
Mountain lion study
According to information included in the agenda packet for the Administration Committee meeting, the mountain lion study has been underway since 2001, initially in San Diego, Orange and Riverside counties. More than 200 mountain lions have been captured and collared during the study.
Scientists have determined that mountain lion populations have been impacted by inbreeding and genetic fragmentation, likely primarily due to highways and development.
Interstate 5 and Highway 58 are possible barriers to mountain lion migration in the Tehachapi Mountains — and the Tehachapis are the linchpin connecting southern and coastal California mountain lion populations to those to the north in the Sierra Nevada, according to a presentation included in the packet.
As such, the Tehachapi Mountains are key to long-term population genetic health of multiple populations of mountain lions. And among potential barriers to gene flow, the presentation stated, is the planned high speed rail project.
To determine baseline connectivity in the Tehachapis, the project is using camera monitoring of highway crossings in collaboration with Caltrans, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, UC Davis Road Ecology Center, The Nature Conservancy and others.
The GPS collaring of mountain lions and collection of DNA samples from captured and deceased animals, as well as scat, also provide data.
Mountain Lion detections on UC Davis cameras have detected no I-5 or Highway 58 crossings between the Tehachapi area and Los Padres National Forest to the southwest.
And in more than a year of monitoring, UC Davis, Caltrans and CDFW cameras have not recorded any crossings of Highway 58.
One slide provided as part of the presentation showed activity in and around Bear Valley Springs of male and female mountain lions previously collared. The data points showed that the animals traveled great distances in the local area.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
