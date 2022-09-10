Bear Valley fuel reduction.jpg

Dead trees are interspersed with houses in Bear Valley Springs, near Tehachapi, in this 2016 photo. Many were removed in fuel reduction projects and more are slated for removal as part of a new grant the Bear Valley Community Services District received from CalFire.

 Courtesy of the Kern County Fire Department

Extreme drought and the ensuing western pine bark beetle infestation continues to take its toll on the conifer forest of Bear Valley Springs. And another CalFire grant will help property owners remove dead trees and reduce fuels to improve community safety.

The board of directors of the Bear Valley Community Services District approved an agreement with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection for the latest fuels reduction project at its meeting Sept. 8.