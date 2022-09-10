Extreme drought and the ensuing western pine bark beetle infestation continues to take its toll on the conifer forest of Bear Valley Springs. And another CalFire grant will help property owners remove dead trees and reduce fuels to improve community safety.
The board of directors of the Bear Valley Community Services District approved an agreement with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection for the latest fuels reduction project at its meeting Sept. 8.
According to a staff report, more than 85 percent of the conifer forest in Bear Valley Springs is dead and the community has been identified as at risk in the Greater Tehachapi Community Wildfire Protection Plan.
To make matters worse, the rugged, higher altitude forested area of BVS presents a challenging fire suppression environment and has been repeatedly threatened by wildfires.
Work was completed recently on a project funded in June 2020 to clear 333 acres in Tract 3461.
But General Manager Bill Malinen told board members that there ended up being even more dead trees in the tract than expected.
“They keep dying,” he said.
The last grant was for $1,026,144 and the new grant is for an amount not to exceed $1,231,244. No financial match is required of the district, but it will provide grant oversight and administrative support at an approximate cost of $102,208 and public safety training relating to wildfire prevention and property and forest management at an approximate cost of $7,573. The total in-kind cost to the district is estimated to be $109,781.
The state is funding the grant from its Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund. According to grant documents, the project will utilize a professional logging company to fall, limb, buck and remove trees and treat slash.
The documents identify BVS as the “nation’s second largest gated community (over 25,000 acres)” with more than 7,500 residents in 3,000 habitable structures valued at more than $782 million with another $19 million worth of infrastructure.
In the recent project, logs were staged in the valley floor near homes and chipped. Some residents were concerned about fire danger from the activity and the woodchips.
In the new projects, according to grant documents, most of the logs and larger material will be hauled away. Possibilities for use of the logs include firewood, a cogeneration plant, shavings plant, and chipping within the CSD.
According to the documents, the most economical alternative available at the time will be chosen, but the material will not be burned or sent to a landfill. In areas accessible to a chipper, slash shall be chipped and scattered in place to help reduce soil erosion. In steeper, inaccessible areas, slash will be lopped and scattered.
According to the grant documents, these treatments will slow the release of greenhouse gases as the woody material slowly decomposes over time.
The project is also noted to “clear the way for reforestation” and Director Charles Jensen commented that he believes its important for reforestation to occur.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.