Bear Valley Community Services District will add nearly $50,000 to its general fund as a result of an agreement with Grimmway Farms approved by the district board on April 13.
For the second year in a row, Grimmway has agreed to purchase the district’s allocation of Cummings Basin water.
General Manager Bill Malinen said the district’s irrigation allocation of Cummings Basin water this year is 329.40 acre-feet — a little less than last year’s allocation of 335.88 acre-feet.
The allocation, made by Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District, the watermaster for the basin, is related to land that Bear Valley CSD owns in the Cummings Basin.
The land is leased by two farming companies, Grimmway and Valley Sod.
Malinen noted that Valley Sod primarily irrigates with reclaimed water originally generated from the California Correctional Institution at Tehachapi, which is sold by the water district at a rate of $70 per acre-foot to encourage its use by Valley Sod.
The agreement approved for this year by the Bear Valley board calls for Grimmway to pay the district $49,410 to use this year’s allocation — an amount that was calculated at the rate of $150 per acre-foot, the same rate as last year.
The farming company will also bear all of the expense of pumping the water and is only allowed to use it on the property it leases from the district in the Cummings Valley.
Malinen said that the court-approved adjudication of the Cummings Basin will only allow the water to be used on land the district owns. If the district’s tenant farmers elected not to purchase the water from Bear Valley, Malinen said it would be divided up among all other Cummings Basin irrigators with the effect of Grimmway being allowed to pump about 75 percent of the amount of the allocation at no additional cost.
Malinen said he provided this information to show that Grimmway has leverage with the district concerning the price.
New legal firm
At the meeting, the board also approved an agreement with Meyers-Nave of Los Angeles to provide interim legal services.
In a letter to the board dated March 13, Donald M. Davis of Burke, Williams & Sorenson, LLP, said the firm planned to terminate its services effective April 12.
According to a staff report by Kristy McEwan, secretary to the board, 14 legal firms were contacted, and five firms responded. At a special closed-session meeting on March 30, the district board selected three firms to interview and interviews took place on April 7 during another special closed-session meeting and Meyers-Nave was selected.
Attorney J. Palmer Hilton from the firm was present at the board’s April 13 meeting.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
