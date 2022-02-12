A special meeting of the board of directors of the Bear Valley Community Services District has been set for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22.
At the board’s Feb. 10 meeting the special meeting was set to allow the board to act as needed on matters related to the district’s water system and potential rehabilitation of about five potable water wells.
An agenda for the meeting will be available online at https://www.bvcsd.com/agendas.
— Claudia Elliott
