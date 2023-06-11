A vacancy on the Bear Valley Community Services District Board of Directors will be filled by appointment, the board decided on Thursday night.
A vacancy on the Bear Valley Community Services District Board of Directors will be filled by appointment, the board decided on Thursday night.
Director Terry Quinn resigned from the board at the end of the May 11 meeting.
Kristy McEwen, secretary to the board, explained options for filling the vacant seat to the board. She said the board may appoint someone to the seat or call for an election by July 10 — or the Kern County Board of Supervisors may appoint a replacement.
In any case, the new board member would serve until Nov. 5, 2024, and the seat would be up for election as a two-year term on the November 2024 ballot.
McEwen said the Kern County Elections Office told her a special election would cost the district $25,000 to $30,000.
In the past, the board’s practice has generally been to fill vacancies by appointment. Seven times since 2011 the board has filled a vacancy by appointment.
However, when former Director Jay Carlyn resigned in May 2022, the board heard from an audience member, Geva Frevert, who said she believes there is such a short time before the election that the board should not make an appointment. Frevert was elected to the board in November 2022.
Director John Grace — who is now the board president — made a motion, seconded by Director Charles Jensen — who is now the board vice president — not to fill the position and to ask the Board of Supervisors not to make an appointment. The motion failed on a 2-2 vote, with then-President Greg Hahn and Quinn opposed.
Quinn then made a motion, seconded by Hahn, to move forward with a process to fill the vacancy. That motion also failed on a 2-2 vote, with Grace and Jensen opposed.
The position was left vacant from May through the end of the year with the Board of Supervisors taking no action to fill it.
Grace noted that the situation then was different because the earliest that the vacancy could be filled by regular election is about a year-and-a-half away.
Not wanting the expense of a special election, or to leave the appointment to the Board of Supervisors, the board decided, 4-0, to fill the position by appointment prior to July 10.
As the board’s next regular meeting is not until July 13, Grace noted that a special meeting will be required.
The board has not yet set a date for that meeting.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
