A series of opportunities for public involvement is expected to lead to the adoption of a new budget by the Board of Directors of Bear Valley Community Services District on July 27.
Public open houses providing budget preparation overview and goals, along with public input and discussion, were held July 5, 6 and 7 with another session set for 1 p.m. on Monday, July 17.
At 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, the board will hold a joint meeting with the district’s Finance Committee. And at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 27, the board will hold a special meeting to adopt the budget.
All meetings are open to the public and will be held in the CSD board room, 28999 Lower Valley Road.
Revenue items
The board took actions related to revenue at its regular meeting on July 13. Voting unanimously, the board approved continuing taxes, assessments, and fees previously enacted to support district operations. These included a $75 per parcel special tax for gate operations (approved by voters in 2006), $80 per parcel special tax for police protection (approved by voters in 1997) and a $340 per parcel road assessment. According to board Secretary Kristy McEwen, the road assessment has remained unchanged since 1996.
The board also passed a resolution establishing the total tax revenue required to pay bonded indebtedness for water system upgrades and improvements approved by voters in 1971. McEwen said the bond tax is based on the actual assessed valuation of properties within the District. The tax rate is calculated at 0.00953510%% per $1000 Assessed Value of Property for FY 2023/24.
She noted that the water and sewer standby charges approved by the board were also the same as in previous years. Unimproved parcels not currently receiving water service will be assessed a standby charge of $40.28 each. Unimproved parcels not currently receiving — but within the service area for — sewer service will be assessed a standby charge of $59.96 each.
The budget
The district’s budget includes its general fund and enterprise funds for water, wastewater and solid waste operations. The general fund is primarily funded by property tax, the police tax and the gate tax. Departments included in general fund operations are administration, general services, police, gate and parks and recreation.
In addition to the general fund, the budget tracks the district’s streets and roads fund, bond redemption (debt service) fund, and supplemental law enforcement fund.
Revenue for the general fund in the proposed 2023-24 budget is expected to be about $3.22 million. Expenditures are projected at about $3.1 million. The primary source of revenue for the general fund is about $2.3 million in property tax. The district receives about 20% of the 1% property tax collected by Kern County.
The district’s largest cost covered by the general fund is its police department with about $1.75 million in expense. Next is administration at $1.58 million, then general services at a little more than $1 million. Expenses related to the community gate are nearly 10% of the district’s budget and more than three times the money collected from the gate tax. Expenses related to the police department are more than six times the amount collected from the police tax.
Funding dilemma
The fact that gate and police parcel taxes fall short of funding the related operations is no secret in Bear Valley Springs. Measures V and W on the November 2022 ballot attempted to address the issue by proposing increases in those taxes, but failed to achieve the required two-thirds majority vote.
Board Vice President Charles Jensen brought up the matter in a statement during the meeting as somewhat of a challenge to the board and residents.
“Tonight we renewed the tax assessments that support our police department and gate, as we and boards before us have done every year, since 1997 or 2006, when each of those assessments were created and levied,” he said.
“Since then, we've seen two tax measures to increase the police tax. Proposed and failed. And one tax measure to increase the gate tax. Proposed and failed,” he continued.
“This year's budget spends $1.7 million on the police department. And zero dollars from the general fund to roads. This is completely unacceptable. And, It's got to stop. We've got to be able to reallocate money to our roads. Whatever we have to do. It has to be done,” he said.
“This is unsustainable,” he said of not allocating funding to road repair in Bear Valley Springs.
“Over the years, there have been vocal proponents of maintaining our own police department at all costs, even bankruptcy,” Jensen continued. “I've heard prior directors say that this is unacceptable, as well. This is the path we've been on for the last 15 years and this is the path that we still find ourselves on today. It's not too late to take a different path.”
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
