Following a series of workshops and informational meetings, the Board of Directors of Bear Valley Springs Community Services District prepared for approval of a budget for the new fiscal year during a special meeting held July 19.
The board is expected to approve its new budget at another special meeting planned for 6 p.m. on July 27. The meeting is open to the public and will be held in the CSD board room, 28999 Lower Valley Road.
