Bear Valley Community Services General Manager William Malinen, left, and Donald Davis, general counsel for the district, are shown seated at the table at left during the Jan. 12 meeting of the district’s board. Directors Geva Frevert, Charles Jensen and John Grace are also pictured, from left at the back of the room.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

On the heels of news that the general manager of Bear Valley Community Services District plans to retire in four months, the law firm that has represented the district since early 2014 has given 30-day notice.

In a letter to the Board of Directors dated March 13, Donald M. Davis of Burke, Williams & Sorenson, LLP, said the firm is terminating its services effective April 12.