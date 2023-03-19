On the heels of news that the general manager of Bear Valley Community Services District plans to retire in four months, the law firm that has represented the district since early 2014 has given 30-day notice.
In a letter to the Board of Directors dated March 13, Donald M. Davis of Burke, Williams & Sorenson, LLP, said the firm is terminating its services effective April 12.
“It has been an honor representing the residents of Bear Valley Springs for nearly a decade, and on behalf of BWS, we wish the Board and the community all the best in the future.”
Davis did not respond to a request for comment.
At a special meeting of the board on March 15, board President John Grace said Davis’ resignation was “an absolute surprise (with) an extremely tight timeframe.”
In his letter Davis said the firm will continue to represent the district until it can provide substitute counsel on two pending cases which he referenced as Wildan and Kajberouni.
The Kajberouni case dates from late 2019 when Raffi H. Kajberouni filed an action against the district claiming he had not been paid for certain activities while employed as a police officer.
The Wildan case is Bear Valley Community Services District vs Willdan Engineering. The district filed suit against the engineering company in December 2020, related to a 2016 public works pavement rehabilitation project. The company denied the district’s allegations.
Davis said he will work with General Manager William Malinen to transition all other pending matters.
Malinen announced during a board meeting on March 9 that he plans to retire in four months.
The district board plans to hold special closed sessions on March 23 and March 30 to discuss filling the positions. Both sessions are planned to begin at 6 p.m. Agendas will be posted on the district’s website.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
