Informational meetings about proposals to increase parcel taxes to raise funds for the entry gate and police department in Bear Valley Springs are planned for Monday, Oct. 3, and Tuesday, Oct. 4. On both days sessions have been set for 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The meetings will be held at the Oak Tree Country Club, 29541 Rollingoak Drive in Bear Valley Springs.