Bear Valley Police Department Chief Dan Suttles

Bear Valley Police Department Chief Dan Suttles recently shared information about his department's efforts to stop mail theft in the gated community.

 Courtesy of BVPD

With more than 100 miles of roads within the gated community, it’s a challenge for the Bear Valley Police Department to monitor activity at unlocked mailboxes.

But Police Chief Dan Suttles — who joined the department in early 2022 — has reported the arrest of four people in three incidents since April.