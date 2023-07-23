With more than 100 miles of roads within the gated community, it’s a challenge for the Bear Valley Police Department to monitor activity at unlocked mailboxes.
But Police Chief Dan Suttles — who joined the department in early 2022 — has reported the arrest of four people in three incidents since April.
In correspondence last week, he explained one of the department's tactics to try to deter mail thieves.
“Starting in early April of this year, the residents of Bear Valley Springs started to report incidents of mail theft to the BVPD in increasing numbers,” Suttles said in an email.
Although the small department lacks an official detective unit, he said officers pulled data together to analyze evidence, hoping to determine where and when future mail thefts were most likely to occur.
They then reached out to residents, the chief said, asking those living in areas that have been victimized more than once to be on the lookout for any suspicious activity.
“The community responded by providing even more evidence in the way of information, videos and still photographs of incidents that they felt might be mail theft events,” Suttles noted.
In addition to collecting evidence from the community, BVPD officers installed their own cameras. Officers also placed trackers in dummy packages that would alert the department when a possible mail theft was taking place.
“On May 12, this approach paid off,” Suttles said. “In the early morning hours, officers were alerted that a package with a tracker was on the move. Subsequently, officers were able to locate and arrest two mail thieves in the act.”
Since the uptick of mail theft in Bear Valley Springs started in April, his department has made four arrests associated with mail theft and has been able to recover some of the stolen mail to be returned to members of the community, Suttles said.
The arrests
As reported earlier by Suttles in a news release, two people were arrested on May 12 on suspicion of mail theft. The suspects were identified as 39-year-old Derik Easttom and 38-year-old Luz Gudino, both residents of Tehachapi. According to the Kern County Superior Court website, charges were filed against the two on July 10, with bail set at $20,000 each. They were booked and released at the time of their arrest, but their whereabouts are currently unknown, Suttles said.
The chief said a dummy package led to Easttom and Gudino's arrest and also to the July 6 arrest of Paul Canazzi Jr., 27, of Golden Hills.
Suttles said that just before midnight on June 30, his police department was notified via a phone application that a package that had been planted with a tracking device had been stolen from a mailbox station within Bear Valley Springs. Eventually, the tracker led officers to a Golden Hills home.
“After further investigation, the BVPD obtained a warrant to search the residence in question,” the chief said. “On July 6, officers from BVPD, assisted by officers from Stallion Springs Police Department and the Tehachapi Police Department, conducted a warranted search of the home. Officers located the tracker and several pieces of evidence of mail theft from the home.”
After the search, he said, a concerned citizen alerted the officer on the scene of the whereabouts of the mail theft suspect related to this specific incident.
“Officers were able to locate the suspect and safely take him into custody,” Suttles said, adding that the suspect is currently out on bail, awaiting the filing of charges.
He also noted that a fourth suspect, Julia Stebbins, was arrested related to an April 11 incident of mail theft. He said Stebbins did not show up for court so her case went to warrant.
Prosecution challenge
As noted by Tehachapi Postmaster Jorge Vaquera during an interview in May, even when suspects are found guilty of mail theft, they often face little consequence.
He said that one deputy from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office told him that he had arrested one suspect several times and even found that the suspect had possession of the deputy’s personal mail.
Although court charges were recently filed against two of the suspects BVPD arrested in May, they are still pending against other people. There are no hearings scheduled for the two suspects arrested in May because they haven’t been located, Suttles said.
The chief acknowledged that prosecution is difficult.
“Legislative changes over the past decade or so have emboldened low-level criminals who now believe nothing will be done to them for minor theft violations,” he said.
At the July 13 meeting of the Bear Valley Community Services District, Vice President Charles Jensen questioned Suttles about the mail arrests and other matters and asked him why the U.S. Postal Inspector’s office isn’t handling the cases as federal crimes.
Suttles said his department notified the Postal Inspector and was asked to keep them informed.
In a statement published earlier this month by an Ohio television station, a spokesperson said the U.S. Postal Inspection Service has changed its focus on fighting mail theft, choosing to go after “those at the top of criminal organizations who are robbing letter carriers, stealing mail and perpetrating financial crimes.”
Locally, Suttles said, mail crime is more of a crime of opportunity.
“Mail theft is typically committed by individuals looking to make an easy score,” he said. “Rarely do we see this crime committed by sophisticated organized crime rings; rather, we usually discover mail theft is committed by loosely affiliated groups of acquaintances who share their ideas and methods on where and how to steal mail. This is exactly the experience the Bear Valley Police Department has had over the last few months.”
He said he thinks it’s important for the police department to work to combat mail theft and to return stolen mail to residents when possible.
“If you want to come to Bear Valley Springs to steal mail, just know that we still take this crime seriously, and the Bear Valley Police Department will make every effort to locate you and bring you to justice,” he said.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
