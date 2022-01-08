A report on the Bear Valley Community Services District website dated Dec. 30 shows the arrest there of a 48-year-old man for a variety of drug, weapons and motor vehicle violations.
Charges included possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotics paraphernalia, possession of an illegal knife, possession of marijuana while driving and driving with a suspended license.
The arrest followed a traffic stop on South Lower Valley Road near the transfer station. The man’s name was not released.
According to the published information, since there was only one Bear Valley Police Department officer on duty, the officer requested assistance from Stallion Springs Police Department so that he could safely search the vehicle and take the driver into custody.
The arrestee entered Bear Valley Springs using a valid guest pass issued by a resident/relative.
