Tehachapi Postmaster Jorge Vaquera said Friday that he believes mail thefts have been on the rise in the area for the past several months.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

Two suspects arrested on May 12 in Bear Valley Springs may be part of a larger mail theft ring in the Tehachapi area, according to Dan Suttles, chief of police in the gated community.

Tehachapi Postmaster Jorge Vaquera said in an interview Friday that he has a sense that mail thefts are up throughout the area. He said the United States Postal Service’s postal inspectors work with local law enforcement to investigate such crimes.