Two suspects arrested on May 12 in Bear Valley Springs may be part of a larger mail theft ring in the Tehachapi area, according to Dan Suttles, chief of police in the gated community.
Tehachapi Postmaster Jorge Vaquera said in an interview Friday that he has a sense that mail thefts are up throughout the area. He said the United States Postal Service’s postal inspectors work with local law enforcement to investigate such crimes.
He noted, though, that even when arrests are made there are apparently few consequences.
One deputy from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office told him that he had arrested one suspect several times and even found that the suspect had possession of the deputy’s personal mail, the postmaster said.
A spokesperson for the KCSO did not respond on Friday to a request for comment about mail theft in the Tehachapi area.
But for an article published by The Bakersfield Californian in March, the KCSO said it does not keep records on mailbox break-ins or postal vandalism or identity theft from stolen mail or attacks on postal carriers.
Vaquera said contract carriers who deliver the mail in rural areas are often the first to know that mail theft has occurred because they open a block of boxes and see all the mail gone.
Among the best ways people can deter mail theft is to check their mail on a daily basis and remove it from the box, Vaquera said. But he said he understands that when people work out of town, that’s not always possible.
He also recommends that postal customers sign up for a USPS service called Informed Delivery. The service sends an email showing images of most — but not necessarily all — of the mail that a customer can expect to be delivered on a given day.
The local post office’s involvement in mail theft is largely to confirm to customers that mail or packages were delivered to an address. If the customer didn’t receive them, they are advised to contact local law enforcement.
BVS arrest
On Friday, the Bear Valley Police Department said it had responded to the area of Jacaranda Drive and El Rancho Drive at about 3:20 a.m. in response to a report of possible mail theft in progress.
“The officers were alerted to the incident as a result of an ongoing investigative effort the department has undertaken due to continuing mail thefts that have been affecting the community for several months,” Chief Suttles said in a news release later the same day.
“Through this investigative effort, coupled with the use of investigative tools, the responding officers were able to initiate a probable cause traffic stop of the suspected involved vehicle at the Bear Valley Springs gate as the vehicle was attempting to leave the community,” he said.
The vehicle was occupied by a man and woman who were eventually arrested on suspicion of crimes related to mail theft and possession of burglary tools.
As a result of this investigative traffic stop, the officers recovered recently stolen mail and packages from the vehicle, Suttles said, adding that all the mail was from the Bear Valley Springs community.
“Also recovered from the vehicle were several items that officers suspect had been recently removed from packages,” the news release said, adding that BVPD officers confirmed this by canvassing the area and finding discarded packaging along roadways.
He added that officers also learned that the suspects entered Bear Valley Springs by driving a vehicle that had recently been purchased from a Bear Valley Springs resident. The vehicle still had a sticker on it that was meant to allow residents entry into the gated community. These stickers are currently being phased out and will soon no longer be able to be used for entry, Suttles said.
The suspects were identified as 39-year-old Derik Easttom and 38-year-old Luz Gudino, both residents of Tehachapi. Both face charges of mail theft and possession of burglary tools. Suttles said both suspects had misdemeanor warrants for their arrest related to past drug and/or drug paraphernalia possession.
The Bear Valley Police Department is in the process of notifying the rightful owners of the stolen items.
Reporting mail theft
For the March article in The Californian, Matthew Norfleet, a spokesman for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the law enforcement arm of the USPS, suggested consumers should take an active role in looking out for mail carriers. He said the agency offers a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of an assault on a postal worker, and up to $10,000 for equally effective information on mail theft.
Individuals should not try to confront someone committing a mail crime, he said, as such people are likely armed. Instead, he said, call postal inspectors any time of day or night at 877-876-2455, or place an online report at USPIS.gov/report.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
