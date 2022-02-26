Residents of Bear Valley Springs welcomed their new police chief Friday afternoon at his public swearing-in ceremony held at the BVS Country Club.
Chief Daniel Suttles was with the Glendale City Police Department, where he came up through the ranks from patrol officer to lieutenant before leaving the department. Suttles also served as a Marine.
Bear Valley Springs Police Department has been under the leadership of interim Police Chief Jeff Kermode since former Police Chief Tim Melanson left the position in June 2021.
In an earlier interview, Suttles noted that Bear Valley Springs has a very low crime rate. He stated “that happens through hard work." Suttles also noted Bear Valley Springs residents' pride in their community values and long traditions. He is looking forward to quickly meeting as many residents as possible.
The selection process included a panel of other law enforcement officers, BVS district staff members and residents. His employment was approved by a 5-0 vote of the BVS Community Services District Board of Directors.
