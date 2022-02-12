Daniel B. Suttles, a lieutenant who worked his way through the ranks at the Glendale Police Department, has been selected to be the new police chief in Bear Valley Springs.
Voting 5-0 to approve his employment, the board of directors of the Bear Valley Community Services District welcomed Suttles during its Zoom meeting Feb. 10.
Suttles told board members and other participants that he looks forward to becoming part of the community.
He will start work as chief of police and director of public safety on Feb. 28.
Noting that Bear Valley Springs has a very low crime rate, Suttles said he knows “that happens through hard work.” When visiting BVS he said the community’s values and traditions were evident and he looks forward to getting out and meeting as many people as possible.
Interim Police Chief Jeff Kermode — who previously was police chief in both Bear Valley Springs and Tehachapi — participated with a panel of other local law enforcement officers, district management staff and a panel of residents to interview applicants for the job, according to Donald M. Davis, general counsel.
Kermode has been interim chief since the June 2021 resignation of Tim Melanson, who Davis said left to pursue a career opportunity closer to his home in Bakersfield.
Suttles worked in Glendale as a detective, patrol officer, sergeant and sergeant/adjutant to the chief of police prior to his promotion to lieutenant, Davis noted. Previously he worked as a home mortgage loan officer. He also served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Davis provided a summary of the key terms of the employment agreement approved by the board:
• At-will employment status (may be terminated without cause subject to a severance payment of six months’ salary if terminated without cause due to the career disruption).
• Annual base salary $157,380 ($13,115/month).
• Standard department head allowances, reimbursements and benefits consistent with 17 years of public service.
• Relocation expenses up to $10,000 within Bear Valley Springs and up to $5,000 in the greater Tehachapi area, but within a 20-minute response time to the police station.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
