When members of the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District adopted its current year budget on June 28, they knew it appeared to be about $2.3 million short of revenue.

But Chief Administrator of Business Services Hojat Entezari said another $9 million of revenue was expected, and at the board’s Aug. 23 meeting he reported that expected one-time funding did come through as he recommended a revised budget. In fact, the district received even more money than anticipated.