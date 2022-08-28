When members of the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District adopted its current year budget on June 28, they knew it appeared to be about $2.3 million short of revenue.
But Chief Administrator of Business Services Hojat Entezari said another $9 million of revenue was expected, and at the board’s Aug. 23 meeting he reported that expected one-time funding did come through as he recommended a revised budget. In fact, the district received even more money than anticipated.
As approved by the board 5-0, with two trustees absent, the 2022-23 budget is 11 percent higher than last year. Entezari explained that the $6.6 million difference from last year was due in part to a 7 percent increase in certificated salaries, 9 percent increase in classified salaries and 17 percent increase in employee benefits.
Those amounted to a total of nearly $4.7 million. A decrease in the expense of books and supplies saved the district $1.3 million over the previous year, and services and other expenses bumped the budget up by about a half million dollars.
Capital expenditures in the current budget amount to more than $2.8 million, of which some will go for HVAC systems and some will go to rehabilitate the old Wells school complex, preparing it for future student use, Entezari said.
The needed additional funding for the current year budget included one-time state revenue amounting to more than $6 million — 88 percent higher than the adopted budget. Another $4.8 million — 12 percent higher than the adopted budget — came from attendance apportionment and other sources.
Future concerns
Although the budget for this year is solid, Entezari’s presentation to the board considered economic considerations for the future.
Inflation in California exceeded 7.6 percent this year, he said, and the cost of employee retirement benefits has increased by 15 percent.
The district has benefited from a good deal of one-time funding related to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the future of discretionary block grants is not guaranteed.
Without such special grants, the district becomes more reliant on funding that is based on student attendance — and with declining enrollment the district may face challenges.
Entezari noted that multiyear projections assume ongoing cost of living adjustments of 5.38 percent for 2023-24 and 4.02 percent for 2023-24. But projected revenue is only expected to increase by 1.44 percent and 2.6 percent for those years, respectively, he said.
Declining school enrollment is not just a problem facing Tehachapi. California’s public school enrollment dropped below 6 million last year for the first time since 1999-2000, according to an article on edsource.org, a website that follows education news.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
