More than 40 people, many dressed in green, turned out to donate blood in Tehachapi on St. Patrick’s Day, according to Key Budge, blood drive coordinator. And an additional 17 people showed up but had to be turned away due to time and space limitations.
Budge said he hopes they will return for the next blood drive in May.
“I couldn’t be prouder of our greater Tehachapi community,” he said. “They turn out to every drive. A big thank you to everyone who donated and a big thank you to those that came out and were not able to donate due to the space limitations.”
Budge said he has requested a second bus for the Tehachapi drives to accommodate the strong turnout each time, but due to logistical issues a second bus was not available on March 17.
He added that it’s important to know that 41 blood donations can help up to 123 lives.
“This is the 28th blood drive hosted by the city of Tehachapi, Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District and Houchin Community Blood Bank since April of 2000,” Budge noted. “More than 950 people from Tehachapi have donated blood — impacting 2,850 lives just in Kern County from the Tehachapi blood drives in the city.”
The next Tehachapi Blood Drive will is set for Monday, May 16, at West Park, 490 W. D St.
For more information contact Budge by phone, 822-2200, ext. 119, or by email: kbudge@tehachapicityhall.com.
