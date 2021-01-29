The Tehachapi Area Association of Realtors believes in its community and local businesses. In an effort to boost restaurants during the pandemic, TAAR will feature a restaurant Bingo card to promote local mom and pop eateries by offering patrons a chance to win an array of food gift certificates.
"This will be a great event and a good way to show support for our local restaurants," said Stacy Fournier, senior account executive for Old Republic Home Protection and a TAAR affiliate. Fournier introduced the idea of restaurant Bingo to TAAR members during a recent meeting.
Fournier, who lives in the Antelope Valley, learned that Palmdale and Lancaster are participating in a restaurant Bingo.
"The purpose is to show your support to local restaurants so that they can stay in business," she said.
After getting the green light from TAAR, Fournier contacted restaurants within Tehachapi that were not franchised to generate interest.
As is the norm, Tehachapi small business owners jumped on board in an effort to breathe life back into family-owned eateries.
Virginia Sheridan, owner of the iconic Kelcy's Restaurant, located at 110 W. Tehachapi Blvd., agreed that the pandemic has had a significant impact on local restaurants' ability to conduct business, and in particular, last year's revenues.
"We have all had to adjust the way we operate. Some of us have fared better than others," Sheridan said.
Since Johnny's Take & Bake Pizza, located at 807 Tucker Road, Suite C, is set up for to-go orders and does not have dine out in store, owner Amy Langston said the pandemic has not had a huge impact on their business over the past year.
"It is really unfortunate the impact it has had on other businesses," said Langston.
Especially during the pandemic, Langston said, it is hard for restaurant owners to fulfill individual requests for monetary donations for fundraisers. However, she is happy to sponsor TAAR Bingo with a gift certificate.
"As far as the community, I do like to help out with gift cards," Langston said. "I know with other small businesses, that is one way that we can help out without making a big dent in our sales. Giving out a few gift cards... it helps us out in the long run. I think it is really cool that (TAAR) is putting together a Bingo card. It is awesome that our community is so good."
Although the idea is relatively new, Fournier reports already receiving support from 11 local restaurants that have offered gift certificates in various dollar amounts.
So far, sponsoring restaurants include:
Dorner Family Vineyard, $50
Papa’s Pizza, $40
Ichiban, $200
Midori Sushi, $50
Petra’s Mediterranean, $45
Perfetto’s, $25
TK’s Pizza, $100
Gold Mountain Tavern, $35
Taco Samich, $50
Johnnys Take & Bake Pizza, four $25 gift cards valued at $100
Moessner Farm Café, $25
Fournier hopes for at least $1,000 in gift cards total.
Here's how it will work:
Patrons are asked to download a Bingo card from tehachapiaor.com or pick one up at the TAAR office located at 20705 South St., #A. Printed Bingo cards will also be available at sponsoring restaurants.
The rules are easy. Visit 10 different (non-duplicate) restaurants, including those mentioned above as well as any other non-franchise restaurant between March 1 and 31.
Save your receipts, attach them to your Bingo card along with your personal contact information and drop off completed cards at the TAAR office no later than April 9.
The drawing for gift certificates will take place April 16. Winners will be notified by telephone. You must be 18 years or older to play.
Any local, family-owned restaurants that want to donate a gift card and be included as a Bingo sponsor are encouraged to call Stacy Fournier at 810-5446 or email her at StacyF@orhp.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.