Bitwise Industries Inc. filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation this week with a series of documents that provide the most detailed glimpse yet into the financial mess created by a company whose expansion to Bakersfield and other cities made a big splash but left many debts unpaid.
Paperwork submitted Wednesday to U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware shows the Fresno-based workforce training, real estate and software company accumulated liabilities totaling $252 million — almost a third more money than the value of its combined assets.
Arriving one month after Bitwise idled its entire workforce, the filing signals a formal end to the operation but not necessarily its legal entanglements. In addition to multiple lawsuits filed against the company, The Fresno Bee cited three anonymous sources in reporting this week that the FBI has interviewed people about the business and its practices.
The bankruptcy filing consists mainly of a summary of the company’s assets, accompanied by an 18-page, single-space, small-type list of creditors waiting to be paid. Many are former employees whose individual amounts owed were not disclosed.
Notable details among hundreds of pages in the filing are three years of tax refunds and unused net operating losses. They suggest Bitwise lost $1.27 million in 2015, then $1.78 million in 2016. The operating loss reportedly jumped to $8.51 million in 2020.
Together the disclosures bring an ignominious close to a 10-year-old company that took in more than $150 million in investments from venture capitalists anxious to capitalize on Bitwise’s reported success in training and renting space to underprivileged youth in Fresno to become computer coders and entrepreneurs.
No full explanation has come forward, but in an interview last month with The Bee, the company’s two founders blamed deals gone wrong and pressure from outside investors. The company’s former senior executives and representatives of its board have declined The Californian’s requests for comment.
Wednesday’s filing breaks down Bitwise’s debts by category, such as those belonging to creditors with claims secured by property. The highest among those is the $6.18 million reported owed to 1861 Acquisition LLC in Connecticut, followed by $3 million owed to Sobrato Family Foundation in Mountain View, $2.5 million to Greenline CDF Subfund XXXVI LLC in Denver, $1 million to GZ Impact Fund I LP in Denver.
The total amount owed to creditors with priority unsecured claims was listed as $867,760.95. The total reported as non-priority unsecured claims was set at $239 million.
Some of the financial information was ambiguous, such as “inter-company receivables” valued at $174.8 million. Another large item, described as unknown loan payments or loan receivables, was listed at $9.97 million; it was unclear where the individual amounts in that category originated.
Total cash on hand as of Wednesday was reported to be $635.70. A cash-equivalent certificate of deposit with Central Valley Community Bank was pegged at $167,325, while Bitwise had a standby letter of credit with U.S. Bank of $140,250.
The company had deposits or prepayments for things like professional services and software subscriptions valued at $288,536.56. Its accounts receivable — invoices awaiting payment, basically — came to $23,432.87.
Furniture and fixtures owned by Bitwise were estimated to be worth $26,030.66, the filing states, while all the company’s computer equipment was valued at a total of $13,894.98. Other office equipment was listed at $62,726.34.
Among the many creditors on the 18-page list were insurers, as well as large corporations like Cisco Systems Capital Corp. and FedEx. Also included were government entities like the California Franchise Tax Board, the Colorado Department of Revenue and the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
Also included as creditors were Chaffee Zoo, Fresno Community Development Financial Institution (better known as Access Plus Capital), several chambers of commerce, Rotary Club of Fresno and the Central California Food Bank.
Both the company’s co-founders, Irma Olguin Jr. and Jake Soberal, were on the list, along with their frequent venture capital partner, Mitch Kapor, along with the company’s interim president, Ollen Douglass.
No prominent Kern County organizations were listed except one, the Kern Community Foundation. President and CEO Aaron Falk said Thursday he didn’t know why the nonprofit was included but that, prior to his arrival, KCF served as the company’s fiscal agent when Bitwise applied for grants. That was before Bitwise formed its own nonprofit.
“To my knowledge, they don’t owe us anything,” Falk said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.