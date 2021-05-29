The May 25 blood drive in Tehachapi collected 35 units of blood and saw six first-time donors, according to a city news release.
Houchin Community Blood Bank partnered with the city and Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District for the drive. More than 165 people have donated blood at the four Tehachapi blood drives held this year.
“The Tehachapi community continues to come out and donate each time we have a blood drive. Our collaboration with Houchin and TVRPD should be an example of something positive when the community, private business and government agencies all work together with a common goal in mind, helping those that are in need,” said Key Budge, event coordinator for the city.
Blood donated at the community blood drives stays in Kern County. The next local drive is slated for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 27 at TVRPD’s West Park, 490 W. D St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.