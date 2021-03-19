Houchin Community Blood Bank will return to Tehachapi from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, for a communitywide blood drive at Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District’s West Park, 490 W. D St.
Individuals interested in reserving a donation time are asked to visit https://connect.hcbb.com/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/6141.
The blood bank will bring an additional bus and personnel for this drive to help it run smoothly and faster for those who donate. To help save even more time, fill out the donor questionnaire on the day of the event (must be the day of the donation) at HCBB.com and print it or screenshot the barcode for staff to scan.
Fifty-four people donated during the February blood drive, doubling the goal and making it the most successful drive the city has hosted, according to a city news release.
Information on becoming a blood, platelet and plasma donor can be found at HCBB.com.
“We hope with the addition of the extra bus and staff that this donation event can be as successful as our February drive. Just a big thank you to all who come out and donate throughout the year,” wrote Key Budge, event coordinator for the city of Tehachapi.
Walk-ins will be welcomed, with priority going to those who have a reservation.
