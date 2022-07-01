The next Tehachapi Blood Drive with Houchin Community Blood Bank will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, and will be at a new location, Mountain Vineyard Church in Tehachapi, according to Key Budge, community engagement manager with the city of Tehachapi.
"There is an urgent need for blood donation in Kern County," Budge said. "We partner with HCBB every other month to help fill that community need. We would like to invite the community to come out and help your neighbors as all blood donations stay here in Kern County."
The blood drives have been relocated to Mountain Vineyard Church located at 502 E. Pinon St. (near Curry Street) due to summer youth programs at the usual site near the Aspen Builders Inc. Activity Center.
Budge noted that when asked if the blood drives could be moved to Mountain Vineyard Church, Pastor Mike Safford didn't hesitate and said, “anything we can do for our community, we are here to support.”
To sign up for the blood drive, go to bit.ly/3NDlTB9 and reserve a time today. Walk-ins will be welcome, but first priority goes to appointments.
For more information, call Budge at 822-2200, ext. 119 or send email to: kbudge@tehachapicityhall.com.
