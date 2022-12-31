Tehachapi’s next blood and platelet drive will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, at Tehachapi Vineyard Church, 502 E. Pinon St.
Reserve a time to donate by signing up on the HCBB website at bit.ly/3i5rztR.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Windy with a mixture of rain and snow this morning. Then snow showers for the afternoon. High 39F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: January 1, 2023 @ 4:48 am
Tehachapi’s next blood and platelet drive will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, at Tehachapi Vineyard Church, 502 E. Pinon St.
Reserve a time to donate by signing up on the HCBB website at bit.ly/3i5rztR.
Houchin Community Blood Bank will be on hand with two buses and extra staff to help it run smoothly and quickly for donors, organizer Key Budge said. The building will be open so donors can stay out of the winter elements while waiting to donate. Platelet and plasma donations are collected in the comfort of a classroom inside the church.
Houchin Community Blood Bank, Tehachapi Vineyard Church, Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District and the city of Tehachapi will work together on the blood drive.
“The need for blood donations is constant in Kern County and we are committed to help where we can,” Budge said. “Partnering with these organizations has been great, and we all thank everyone for donating.”
He added that more than 1,200 people from Tehachapi have donated blood at the drives since For more information call Budge at 822-2200, ext. 119, or send email to: kbudge@tehachapicityhall.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.