Tehachapi, CA (93561)

Today

Windy with a mixture of rain and snow this morning. Then snow showers for the afternoon. High 39F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.