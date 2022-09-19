Briefs - blood drive - Pagano (2).jpg

Lt. Maria Pagano, commander of the Mojave California Highway Patrol, was among donors at the Tehachapi Blood Drive on Sept. 7.

 Courtesy city of Tehachapi

The Tehachapi Blood Drive had its largest turnout in three years on Sept. 7, according to organizer Key Budge.

Ninety people registered to donate blood and 10of those were first-time donors, he said, including a 16-year-old who came out with her mother.