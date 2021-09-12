Houchin Community Blood Bank returns to the city of Tehachapi from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21 at Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Parks District’s West Park, 490 W. D St.
Reserve a donation time here: https://connect.hcbb.com/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/6333
To help save time, fill out the donor questionnaire prior to arrival (must be done same day of the donation) from home and print it or screenshot the barcode for staff to scan and save a few minutes. Go to: https://qp515.aboquickpass.com/welcome?cust=HCBB
The blood drive is a collaboration between Houchin Community Blood Bank, Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District and the city of Tehachapi.
Walk-ins are welcome should all the reservation times be taken. Find more information about being a blood or platelet donor at HCBB.com.
