The city of Tehachapi will again be joining forces with Houchin Community Blood Bank and the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Parks District for two communitywide blood drives in October.
Both drives will be held at TVRPD West Park located at 490 W. D St., in Tehachapi. HCBB buses will be parked in the parking lot on on the Tuesdays of Oct. 13 and 27 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Donors can also receive free COVID-19 testing from their blood donation.
Individuals can also fill out the donor questionnaire online the day of the blood drive to save time.
Reserve a time for the Oct. 13 drive on the Houchin website, https://connect.hcbb.com/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/5023
Reservations for Oct. 27 can be made at https://connect.hcbb.com/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/5934
